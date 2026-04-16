Mariners Fall in Regular Season Home Finale

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped a 3-1 decision to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in their final home game of the regular season. Sebastian Vidmar scored the lone goal for Maine in defeat.

After a scoreless opening period, each team got a goal in the middle frame. Worcester's Matt Demelis finished an impressive individual effort when he stickhandled to the front of the net and pulled one around Brad Arvanitis for the 1-0 Railers lead at 10:01. The Mariners tied it up exactly four minutes later, when Sebastian Vidmar, the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush, fired home a feed from Max Andreev - both players extended their point streaks to five games. It was 1-1 after two.

Worcester's Drew Callin broke the tie with a seeing-eye shot at 14:45 of the third, which turned out to be the game-winner. Cam McDonald trickled in a empty netter with 11 seconds left to seal the 3-1 final. Arvanitis stopped 34/36 in the losing effort while Thomas Gale was the winning netminder, making 26 saves for Worcester. The Mariners finished the regular season home schedule with a record of 22-9-2-3.

The Mariners (42-20-6-3) finish the regular season in Trois-Rivieres, QC on Sunday with a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Lions. They begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 6 PM against either the Adirondack Thunder or Reading Royals. Game 2 will be Saturday, April 25th, also at 6 PM. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) would also be in Portland on May 5th and 6th, both beginning at 7 PM. Tickets for all four games of the first round are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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