Thunder Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that tickets for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale on now.

The opponent is still to be determined, but Adirondack will host Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2. Get your tickets starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 13, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Harding Mazzotti Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

Game 3: Wednesday, April 29 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, May 1 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Saturday, May 2 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.

* if necessary

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







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