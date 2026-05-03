Thunder Win OT Thriller to Force Game 6

Published on May 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Justin Taylor scored in the first overtime to force a Game 6 on Tuesday in Maine as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, in front of 4,048 at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday night.

Jacob Hudson opened the scoring on the power play 10:42 into the game as Hudson picked up a rebound and beat Jeremy Brodeur on the right side as he tried kicking back across to make the save. The goal was Hudson's third of the playoffs with assists from Max Andreev and Jacob Perrault for a 1-0 lead.

Adirondack answered back 12:28 into the game as Matt Salhany tipped in a Justin Taylor slap pass to the top of the crease. The goal was Salhany's third of the playoffs with Taylor and Alex Campbell collecting assists. The goal tied the game 1-1 after one period.

Justin Taylor cashed in on a rebound on the power play in the second period to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Jeremy Hanzel's shot was stopped by Brad Arvanitis, but Taylor got the rebound and sent it through Arvanitis' legs for the lead. The goal was Taylor's third of the playoffs with assists from Hanzel and Matt Salhany just 3:33 into the period.

Jacob Hudson scored again to tie the game at two. Hudson took a pass from Robert Cronin and fired a shot from the bottom of the right circle that went over the left shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur and into the net. The goal was Hudson's fourth from Cronin at 13:30 of the second and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods.

After no scoring in regulation, the game went to overtime and the Thunder needed to score to keep the season going. Just 2:36 into overtime, Justin Taylor scored as the puck snuck through Brad Arvanitis and he tapped it in for the 3-2 win.

The Adirondack Thunder will visit the Maine Mariners on Tuesday night for Game 6 at 7 p.m.

Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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