ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on May 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Adirondack's Tanner Edwards has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #B-4, Maine at Adirondack, on May 1.

Edwards is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 9:15 of the third period.

Edwards will miss the final three games of the Division Finals series against Maine. If the series ends in fewer than seven games, he will serve the remaining game(s) at the start of the 2026-27 Regular Season.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from May 2, 2026

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