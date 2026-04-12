Mariners Secure Home Ice Advantage with Rout of Norfolk

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, officially locked up home ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs by defeating the Norfolk Admirals, 7-2 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Robert Cronin led the Maine attack with a goal and three assists while Jacob Perreault also netted a pair of goals.

The scoring began at 6:49 of the first during 4-on-4 hockey when Cronin sent Perreault off on a breakaway and Perreault deked Alex Worthington for his 14th goal of the season and a 1-0 Mariners lead. Maine added another in the final minute of the period when Linus Hemstrom finished a pretty passing play from Sebastian Vidmar and Andrew Nielsen at 19:02, making it 2-0 at the end of one.

The Mariners opened it up with four goals in the second period, all in the final 11 minutes of the frame. Sebastian Vidmar skated in on yet another breakaway at 9:01, extending his goal streak to three games with his fourth of the week. Perreault got his second of the game at 12:30 on the power play with a patient move to the goal from the right circle. A little over two minutes later, defenseman Loke Johansson ripped a shot home off the cross bar for his second professional goal, finding the net in his first game returning from a lower-body injury. Zach Jordan scored in his third consecutive game with just 1:08 left in the period, fed through the crease from Brooklyn Kalmikov - Kalmikov's 60th point of the season. Maine led 6-0 after 40 minutes.

Cronin added a power play goal on a backdoor tap-in at 4:05 of the third to make it a 7-0 game. Norfolk rookie Connor Korpi then scored back-to-back goals for a memorable pro debut, getting Norfolk on the scoresheet. Brad Arvanitis stopped 28/30 Norfolk shots to earn his 22nd win of the season.

The Mariners (41-19-6-3) wrap up the Three Dollar Deweys Threekend tomorrow against Norfolk with Fan Appreciation Night at 3 PM, presented by Venture Solar. The first 3,000 fans will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Mathews Brothers and a Postgame Open Skate follows the game, presented by CoverME.gov.

The Mariners begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 6 PM against either the Adirondack Thunder or Reading Royals. Game 2 will be Saturday, April 25th, also at 6 PM. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) would also be in Portland on May 5th and 6th, both beginning at 7 PM. Tickets for all four games of the first round are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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