Swamp Rabbits Rally to Gain Point in Shootout Loss
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Jake Percival tied the game with 72 seconds remaining on his first professional goal, and Simon Latkoczy made 24 saves in his first professional start, but the Bloomington Bison outlasted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits going the distance and then some, winning 3-2 in six shootout rounds on Saturday night.
A stark contrast from the first game of the series, the Swamp Rabbits came out of the opening 20 minutes with a 1-0 lead. With 4:03 gone by in the opening frame, Ryan O'Hara collected a turnover and fired a shot to the net. The puck skipped to Denis Smirnov, bouncing off his paraphernalia and past Bison goalie Dryden McKay to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead.
The Bison stormed back in quick fashion in the second period, scoring two goals 11 seconds apart in the first 66 seconds. Nikita Sedov was first 55 seconds in, busting down the middle of a wide open lane with a high finish past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Simon Latkoczy, near-immediately squaring the game at 1-1 (Parker Lindauer and Chongmin Lee assisted). Then 11 seconds after, Lindauer went from the primary assist to scorer, crashing in on a Brenden Datema rebound to quickly push the Bison ahead, 2-1 at 1:06 (Datema and Cullen Ferguson assisted).
It came to the final minutes for the Swamp Rabbits, but one of their newest rookies factored in to perpetuate the game past 60 minutes. With Latkoczy pulled for the extra attacker, Keaton Mastrodonato rifled a shot through traffic that was initially denied by McKay. A rebound came of the chance, leading Jake Percival to cash in for his first professional goal and square the game at 2-2 with 72 seconds left (Mastrodonato and Tim Lovell assisted). Both teams failed to win it in the final 1:12, necessitating overtime.
Seven minutes of three-on-three was also not enough to determine a winner, prompting shootouts to decide once and for all. It pushed all the way to the bottom of the sixth round, where Ilya Tsulygin netted the only goal of the shootout rounds to secure the second point in a 3-2 win for the Bison.
Just two nights after making his professional debut, Simon Latkoczy made his first professional start, suffering the loss with 24 saves on 26 shots in regulation and overtime, along with five of six shooters in the shootout (0-1-0-1).
The Swamp Rabbits play their final four games at home, concluding their three-game set with the Bloomington Bison tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST on April 12th, which is "Hockey For Her", presented by Restore Hyper Wellness, celebrating women's empowerment and women in sports.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Jake Percival along the bench
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 12th - Game 70/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall, 4-3, in OT - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Snap Losing Skid with 4-1 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Irey Scores Twice & Penalty Kill Comes up Clutch in Thrilling 5-4 Shootout Win in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Knight Monsters Win Season Series against Americans with 4-3 Overtime Road Victory - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Drop Final Road Game of the Season in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Aydeniye, White Sign Monarchs Weekend SPCs - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Rally to Gain Point in Shootout Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Grounds Gargoyles 3-1 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Surge Past Fuel in Come-From-Behind Win, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Rock Royals, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Shut out by Florida, 5-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tsulygin, McKay Secure Shootout Win - Bloomington Bison
- Ghost Pirates Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Fall to Lions 6-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Secure Home Ice Advantage with Rout of Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Korpi Nets Two in Pro Debut, Admirals Fall 7-2 to Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Clones Fall to Walleye in a Shootout - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fall to Komets Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Win 25th Road Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Hawkins Records Three Points in 5-4 Shootout Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: April 11, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Battle Stingrays on Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Skunk Apes Skate Past Stingrays 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 11th - Game 69/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Rally to Gain Point in Shootout Loss
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Wild First-Ever Meeting against Bison
- Swamp Rabbits Eliminated from Playoff Contention in Loss to Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Mastrodomenico to First Pro Contract
- Percival Turns Professional with Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Busy Week