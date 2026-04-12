Thunder Drop Final Road Game of the Season in Kansas City

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates battles the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates battles the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Spencer Blackwell led the way with two goals while Matt Crasa connected for his 10th of the year. Connor Hasley suffered the loss, stopping 32 shots.

The Mavericks dominated the opening frame in the shot department, leading 12-2 after the first.

Tyler Schleppe opened the scoring at 18:09. Marcus Crawford won a battle below the goal line, fed a pass to the net-front and Schleppe put it through Hasley.

Just 24 seconds into the second, Crasa tied the game. Kyle Jeffers slipped a pass to him in transition and he beat Dylan Wells from the left circle.

Casey Carreau re-gained the lead at 2:19. He stole a pass near the left circle, found some room and beat Hasley for his 23rd of the year.

Blackwell tied the game at 16:07 with his first of the night. Hasley made a beautiful save on one end after a turnover near the slot. Oliver Tarr went the other way, dropped a pass to Blackwell near the left faceoff dot and he beat Wells to make it 2-2.

At 19:36, Jackson Jutting connected on a power play to make it 3-2. He found a void in the high slot and wired a shot past Hasley through traffic.

Wichita tied the game at three with four seconds left in the frame. Cam Mitchell won a faceoff back to Blackwell and he fired it off the left post past Wells for his 12th of the season.

David Cotton recorded the eventual game-winner just 26 seconds into the third. Wichita turned it over below the goal line. Carreau fired a pass into the blue paint. Cotton found a rebound and slipped it home for his 27th of the year.

Wichita pulled Hasley with just under two minutes to go in the contest, but couldn't get the game tied and lost 4-3.

Blackwell netted his second multi-goal game of the season. Crasa has points in back-to-back contests and became the seventh player with at least 10 goals. Jeffers has points in three-straight and points in six of his last seven outings.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder finishes the weekend at home on Sunday afternoon against heated rival, Allen. Faceoff is set for 2:05 p.m.

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ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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