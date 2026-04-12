Knight Monsters Win Season Series against Americans with 4-3 Overtime Road Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, beat the Allen Americans by a score of 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

In the first period, Allen got out to an early lead as Spencer Asuchak found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, Devon Paliani scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season as Tahoe tied the game 1-1 heading into the middle frame.

In the second, Tahoe jumped out in front with a pair of goals as Trent Swick got on the board with his 25th of the season to make it 2-1, and Paliani added on with his second of the game to give the Knight Monsters a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Allen climbed back into the contest as Michael Gildon and Brayden Watts both scored in the final 20 to knot the game at 3. With neither team breaking through in the late portion of the period, the game went to overtime.

In OT, on the power play, it was Kevin Wall scoring a one-time snipe off a pass from Paliani to become the sixth Knight Monster this season to reach 20 goals, and giving Tahoe a 4-3 overtime victory.

The Knight Monsters head to Rapid City for their final road trip of the regular season against the Rush. The first game is scheduled for Friday, April 17. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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