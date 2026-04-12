Nailers Rock Royals, 6-2

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers scores against the Reading Royals

(Wheeling Nailers) Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers scores against the Reading Royals(Wheeling Nailers)

READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers took care of business in a big way on Saturday night, as they rebounded from a tough loss on Friday to clobber the Reading Royals, 6-2 at Santander Arena. Wheeling took control of the game from the start with three goals in the opening five minutes of action. There was plenty of animosity in the 14th head-to-head meeting between the Nailers and Royals, as four fights occurred as well. Ryan McAllister led the offensive attack with two goals, while Tiernan Shoudy tallied the first two points of his professional career, including his first goal. Wheeling's magic number to win the North Division is now one.

The game got off to an explosive start, as the opening eight minutes of play saw four goals and a fight. Wheeling scored the first three goals, all before the contest was five minutes old. Matty De St. Phalle netted the first marker of the night at the 1:01 mark, as he stole the puck at his own blueline, broke away in the opposite direction, and snapped a shot into the top-right corner of the net. 1:15 later, the gloves hit the ice, as Connor Lockhart duked it out with Ben Meehan. 13 seconds after that, the Nailers scored again. Ryan McAllister gobbled up a loose puck on the left side of the slot, and immediately whizzed a shot into the left side of the cage. 2:19 more was all that was needed for the third puck to cross the line. Mike Posma centered a pass to Alexander Kuqali, who shuffled in his first goal in a Wheeling uniform from just above the crease. Reading got on the scoreboard at the 7:10 mark, when Owen McLaughlin scooped in a shot from the left circle.

The excitement didn't slow down in the middle frame. At the 3:02 mark, gloves flew for a second time in the tilt, as Mike Posma challenged Artem Kulakov, after Kulakov threw a hit on Craig Armstrong. 57 seconds after the fight, the Nailers turned on the red light again. Connor Lockhart drove toward the left post, and although he wasn't able to jam his attempt through Keith Petruzzelli, McAllister followed up to pot the rebound for his second of the evening. 16 seconds later, Wheeling chased Petruzzelli, as Brent Johnson sniped a shot from the slot up and into the top-right corner of the twine. With 6:26 to go, Matthew Quercia rearranged Austin Saint with a huge hit, then proceeded to chuck the knuckles with Jacob Frasca for the third fight of the match. The Royals got their second strike with 5:58 remaining, when Kyle Haskins deposited a cross-crease pass from Connor McMenamin.

Only one goal was scored in the third period, but it was a special one. Johnson set up Tiernan Shoudy, who flipped in his first professional goal from the left side of the crease. Shoudy received the secondary assist on Kuqali's goal in the first period, giving him his first career goal and assist in the same night. The game didn't finish quietly, as Craig Armstrong dropped the gloves with Jake Willets during the final minute of Wheeling's 6-2 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier snagged his 21st win of the year for the Nailers, as he made 16 saves on 18 shots. Keith Petruzzelli was lit up for five goals on 16 shots in the loss for Reading, before Ian Shane stopped 23 of 24 in relief.

The Nailers and Royals will wrap up their three-game weekend series in Reading on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Wheeling's final regular season home game will take place on Saturday, April 18th against the Indy Fuel at 7:10 p.m. That game will be 80's Night, which will feature a pregame tailgate and a postgame concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. The Nailers have clinched home ice advantage for the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The first two home games will be played on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th. The opponent has yet to be determined. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now for both the regular season finale and the playoffs by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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