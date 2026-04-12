Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 12th - Game 70/72

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (36-24-7-2, 81 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home series against the Wheeling Nailers (45-18-3-3, 96 points) on Sunday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 70 of the regular season with wins in six of their last nine games (6-3-0-0) and a point earned in eight of their last 12 games (6-4-2), 18 of their last 27 contests (13-8-3-2) and 27 of their 39 games played to open 2026 (20-13-5-2).

At home, the Royals have won 20 of their last 27 games with a point in 23 of the 27 games (20-4-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won seven of their last 16 contests with a point earned in 10 of the last 16 road games (7-6-2-1).

Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (17) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (34) and points (46).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Through 69 games played, Wheeling has posted a 45-18-3-3 record for 96 points with 11 wins over their last 13 games since their 1-0 loss to the Royals in their prior meeting to the series opener on March 11. Wheeling is attempting to win its first division title in 22 years.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (45-18-6), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

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ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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