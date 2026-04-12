Americans Fall, 4-3, in OT
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrapped up a two-game weekend series with the Tahoe Knight Monsters and it was Tahoe taking the extra point with a 4-3 overtime victory.
The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening period as Spencer Asuchak knocked one in from in front of the Tahoe net for his 13th of the season and second in as many games to put the Americans up 1-0. The Americans thought they had a 2-0 lead but the goal was reviewed and determined the puck was kicked into the net and the score remained 1-0. Later in the period Tahoe would tie the score as Devon Paliani found the back of the net on a back door goal to tie the score at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Tahoe broke the tie in the middle frame scoring two times in a thirty second span. Trent Swick with his 25th and Devon Paliani with his second of the game and 32nd of the year to give Tahoe a 3-1 lead after two periods of play. The Americans held the slight advantage in shots 27-23.
The Americans as they have done so many times this season found a way to battle back and tonight would be no different. First, Michael Gildon at the 4:04 mark with his 21st of the season. Later in the period Danny Katic found Brayden Watts in front of the net for his 24th of the season to tie the game at 3-3 and send the game to overtime.
Early in the extra session the Americans took a penalty setting up a 4-on-3 Tahoe power play and Tahoe didn't take long to end the game. Knight Monsters forward Kevin Wall fired a shot past Brett Mirwald into the Allen net for a 4-3 Tahoe victory ending the Americans winning streak at eight games.
The Americans travel to Wichita, Kansas after the game tonight and face the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM at the Intrust Bank Arena.
The Americans return home a week from tonight to face the Kansas City Mavericks in the regular season finale at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars of the Game
1. Kevin Wall - Tahoe
2. Brayden Watts- Allen
3- Michael Gildon - Allen
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