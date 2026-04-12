Ghost Pirates Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss in Orlando
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs despite a 2-0 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears.
The first period remained scoreless, highlighted by Savannah successfully killing off three Orlando power plays, including a 35-second 5-on-3 disadvantage.
The defensive battle continued into the second period, with the Ghost Pirates outshooting the Solar Bears 11-8 in the frame, but neither team was able to break through.
Orlando opened the scoring 1:58 into the third period when Dustin Geregach capitalized on a breakaway opportunity following a blocked shot to make it 1-0.
Tyler Bird sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:40 remaining, securing the 2-0 final.
Connor Ungar earned the shutout for Orlando with 32 saves, while Vinnie Purpura turned aside 30 of 31 shots for Savannah.
Savannah secured its playoff berth following Jacksonville Icemen's loss to the Atlanta Gladiators.
The Ghost Pirates return home Sunday afternoon to face the Atlanta Gladiators for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Publix. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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