Rush Game Notes: April 11, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to snap a five-game losing skid as they play their penultimate road game of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MDT on Saturday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Maurizio Colella scored twice for the Rapid City Rush and Ryan Chyzowski buried his 29th goal of the season, but Rapid City fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 6-3, at the Maverik Center on Friday. The Rush started the game on the right foot. Colella converted on a breakaway with a high backhand shot to open the scoring, the only goal for either team in the first period. Utah responded with a tremendous effort in the second, scoring all three goals in the period and winning the shots, 18-10. Colella punched home his second of the night in the opening minute of the third to trim the deficit to 3-2, but the Grizzlies responded again. Evan Friesen scored twice in the game and John Gelatt picked up his first professional hat trick to finish off Utah's offensive output. Chyzowski scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season in the final five minutes of regulation.

TWO FOR MO

Maurizio Colella led the charge offensively for the Rush with two significant goals, as Rapid City scored first in both the first and third periods. It was Colella's third multi-goal performance with the Rush, with the other two coming in the second half of last season. Colella, Cameron Buhl, and Seth Fyten- the team's steady third line- consisted of the only three forwards to come away with plus ratings last night.

MUST BE THE HOTEL BEDS

Ryan Chyzowski scored his 29th goal of the year, which extended his road goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games. He only recorded one shot last night but made it count. The fifth-year pro has struck 11 times in the last 17 games overall. Chyzowski is one away from his first 30-goal season.

THAT DIDN'T TAKE LONG

Teddy Lagerbäck made his professional debut last night and immediately showed his style of play. The forward from Chanhassen, Minn. leveled multiple big hits in the first period and, though it was not recorded as a fight, briefly dropped the gloves with Utah's Andrew Noel.

GOOD COMPETITION IN NET

Last night, the Rush faced Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska, who owns six National Hockey League games and an NHL win, in which he defeated former Rush goalie Adin Hill. Miska is the fourth opposing goaltender with NHL experience this season (Jack LaFontaine, Zane McIntyre, Ken Appleby.)

A SALUTE TO THE SHERIFF

Garrett Klotz is scheduled to play his 700th professional game in the season finale next Saturday against Tahoe. The Rush announced they will hold a pregame ceremony for Klotz with his family in attendance at The Monument Ice Arena. 'The Sheriff' is Rapid City's all-time leader in penalty minutes, and recently crossed 200 Rush games.

THE BRACKET IS SET

With Wichita's loss at Allen on Wednesday, the Tahoe Knight Monsters officially clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain division. This closes the book on the playoff race, as the Mountain becomes the first division with all four spots locked up.

THE FINAL HUNT

It is almost the end of an era: after 31 years between the IHL, AHL, and ECHL, this is the final series in Utah Grizzlies history. This rivalry has produced over 110 head-to-head meetings, including a 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs series, and countless twists and turns over the last 12 seasons. The Grizzlies announced last September the franchise will be relocated to Trenton, N.J. for the 2026-27 season.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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