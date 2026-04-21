Senators Announce ECHL Affiliation Extension with Allen Americans

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce an extension of their ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans, based in Allen, Texas, through the 2026-27 season.

The agreement comes after a successful partnership in 2025-26, which built off a two-year affiliation from 2022 through 2024, and ensures a viable development path for Senators' prospects, from the ECHL, through the American Hockey League, and up to the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators.

"We're excited to continue to have the Allen Americans as a key part of our organization's prospect pipeline as our ECHL affiliate through 2026-27," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "This partnership gives our players another strong development environment and creates valuable opportunities for them to continue progressing. Allen, under Steve Martinson's leadership, has built a winning culture, and we're confident our prospects will benefit from being part of that."

"We take great pride in what we've built here with the Americans, both on and off the ice," said Allen Americans President Jonny Mydra. "It's an honor that the Senators continue to see Allen as a premier minor league organization for coaching, amenities, and player development."

The Americans, who play their home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center finished the 2025-26 season fourth in the ECHL's Western Conference with a record of 43-23-6-0 (92 points). Americans forward Danny Katic, who suited up in four games for the Belleville Sens this past season, put up 70 points (38 goals, 32 assists) and was the ECHL's top goal scorer.

Allen opens the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a best-of-seven, first-round series against the Idaho Steelheads on Thursday, April 23, 2026.







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