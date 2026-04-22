ECHL Transactions - April 21

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Josh Filmon, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica

Bloomington:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Janicke, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve

Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Wilkes/Barre Scranton by Pittsburgh







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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