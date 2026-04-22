ECHL Transactions - April 21
Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Josh Filmon, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica
Bloomington:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Janicke, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve
Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Wilkes/Barre Scranton by Pittsburgh
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 21 - ECHL
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- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
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- Royals Release 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Maine Mariners Reveal 2026 Playoff Roster - Maine Mariners
- Jackson Edward Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading; Royals Announce Multiple Transactions - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
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- Walleye Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- South Carolina Announces 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
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