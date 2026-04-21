Marcus Crawford Earns ECHL Defenseman of the Year Honors
Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
After delivering one of the most productive seasons ever by a blue-liner, Kansas City Mavericks defenseman, Marcus Crawford has been named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year. Theannual award is presented "to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest ability at the position," as voted by the coaches of each ECHL team.
Crawford led all ECHL defensemen in scoring with 86 points (14G, 72A), with his 72 assists tied for the third-highest in a single-season total by a defenseman in league history, while his 86 points rank sixth all-time at the position. The assist total also established a new single-season franchise record for Kansas City.
Crawford played a central role in the Mavericks offensive pressure throughout the year, consistently driving play from the back end. His ability to distribute under pressure made him a reliable presence in all situations, contributing across every facet of the game. He led all defensemen in assists (72), power-play points (39), and game-winning goals (5), while also finishing tied for the lead among blueliners in goals (14).
Crawford's season was defined not only by production, but sustained stretches of dominance. He recorded 19 points over an 11-game span, tied for the fifth longest point streak, while also posting 16 assists during that stretch, which was the second-longest assist streak all season. His consistency throughout the season also earned him two ECHL Plus Performer of the Monthhonors, along with selections as an ECHL All-Star and to the All-ECHL First Team.
Crawford's impact extends well beyond his league-leading offensive numbers, as he served as a key piece of the Mavericks structure both on and off the ice throughout the season. His ability to control the tempo, transition the puck cleanly, and impact the game in all three zones established him as one of the most complete defensemen in the ECHL.
The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Marcus Crawford on being named the 2025-26 ECHL Defenseman of the Year and look forward to his continued leadership and skillset as the team enters the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Mavericks begin their postseason run with Game's 1 and 2 of the first round against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, set for April 24th (7:05 PM) and April 25th (6:05 PM) at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.
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