Knight Monsters Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, have announced their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff roster.

The roster consists of 19 active players, including two goaltenders, as well as four skaters on the reserve list, and two players on the Playoff Eligible list. The active roster consists of 12 forwards, five defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Defensemen (5): Kaelan Taylor, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Linden Alger, Olivier LeBlanc, Samuel Mayer.

Forwards (12): Connor Marritt, Casey Bailey, Samuel Huo, Kevin Wall, Jake McGrew, Mike O'Leary, Luke Adam, Alex Weiermair, Sloan Stanick, Jordan Gustafson, Devon Paliani, Trent Swick.

Goaltenders (2): Jordan Papirny, Alex Tracy.

Reserve List (4): Mike Van Unen (D), Tucker Ness (D), Jake Durflinger (F), Adam Pitters (F).

Playoff Eligible List (2): Cameron Whitehead (G), Artur Cholach (D).

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 25-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and eighteen (18) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Knight Monsters begin their quest for the Kelly Cup on the road this weekend as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks. Game one of the opening round takes place on Friday, April 24, with puck drop at 5:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 4:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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