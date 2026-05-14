Americans Announce 2026-2027 Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators, are excited to announce their 2026-2027 regular season schedule.

The Americans will open the season on the road in Oklahoma on Saturday, October 17th against the Tulsa Oilers.

The home opener will be on Thursday, October 29th when the Americans host the Idaho Steelheads in back-to-back games playing for the first time ever at COMERICA CENTER i n Frisco with the second game on Friday, October 30th.

The Americans open the month of November with a three-game road trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to face the expansion New Mexico Goatheads. Later in the month the Kansas City Mavericks visit DFW on November 20th and 21st.

For the 18th straight season the Americans will be on the road for Thanksgiving with a four-game series against the Rapid City Rush (Wednesday - Sunday).

The month of December is highlighted by the annual New Year's Eve game as the Savannah Ghost Pirates visit North Texas for a three-game series.

January is highlighted by a rare visit by the Fort Wayne Komets on January 14th, 15th and 16th.

In February the expansion New Mexico Goatheads visit CUTX Event Center on February 18th, 19th and 20th.

The Americans will play only four home games in March, highlighted by a three-game series against their biggest rival the Wichita Thunder, on March 19th, 20th and 21st.

The team will close out April with division matchups against the Rapid City Rush on April 2nd and 3rd, and the Wichita Thunder on April 9th.

The longest home stretch of the season will start after Christmas on December 27th running all the way to January 16th for a 10-game homestand.

The longest road trip of the year will come in November when the team plays eight straight away from home November 4th through the 18th.

Below is the breakdown of opponents home and away for the 2026-2027 season.

Home: Idaho (5), Kansas City (4), Tahoe (4), Rapid City (6), Savannah (3), Fort Wayne (3), New Mexico (3), Wichita (5), Tulsa (3)

Road: Wichita: Away (6), Tulsa Away (6), Rapid City (7), Idaho (4), New Mexico (3), Kansas City (2), Tahoe (3), Indy (2), Worcester (3)

All start times this season will be 7:10 PM for Monday through Saturday games, with Sunday at 2:10 PM. New Years Eve will start at 6:10 PM, with all designated School Day Games starting at 10:30 AM.

Visit the Allen Americans Team Website for the complete 2026-2027 ECHL Regular Season Schedule!







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