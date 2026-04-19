Americans Announce Round 1 Schedule

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), open the Kelly Cup Playoffs next Thursday and Friday night at home against the Idaho Steelheads in a best-of-seven series.

Tickets for Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale TODAY at 1:00 PM on the Allen Americans Website.

The Americans are 1-3 lifetime against Idaho in the postseason. The Americans' lone postseason victory against Idaho came in Round 1 of the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs, when they won Game 7 in overtime on a goal scored by Tristan King to eliminate the Steelheads. The Americans went on to win the Kelly Cup that season defeating the Wheeling Nailers in six games.

Danny Katic won the ECHL Goal Scoring Title this season finishing the year with 38 goals and was named to the ECHL All-First Team. Brayden Watts finished the season as the Americans points leader with 75 points.

For information on seats for the 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs call 972-912-1000. The complete series matchup is listed below.

Game 1, Thursday, April 23rd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT)

Game 2, Friday, April 24th at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT)

Game 3, Sunday, April 26th at Idaho, 4:10 PM (CDT)

Game 4, Monday, April 27th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT)

Game 5, Tuesday, April 28th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 6, Saturday, May 2 nd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 7, Sunday, May 3rd at Allen, 4:10 PM (CDT) if necessary







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