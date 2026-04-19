ECHL Transactions - April 19

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 19, 2026:

PLAYERS RELEASED:

Maine:

Brandon Chabrier, D

OTHER TRANSACSTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Justin Taylor, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Salhany, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Chad Nychuk, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Evan Orr, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Kirklan Irey, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve 4/18

Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve 4/18

Greenville:

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Caiden Gault, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Iowa:

Add Matt Argentina, F Activated from Reserve 4/18

Delete Grant Ahcan, F Placed on Reserve 4/18

Jacksonville:

Add Sasha Teleguine, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Logan Cockerill, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Tyler Kopff, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Maine:

Add Dylan Mackinnon, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Brandon Chabrier, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Riley McCourt, D Returned From Loan by Belleville

Wheeling:

Delete Randy Hernandez F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Gino Texter, G Released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Robert Kincaid, D Activated from Reserve 4/18

Delete Declan Smith, F Placed on Reserve 4/18

Worcester:

Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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