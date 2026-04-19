ECHL Transactions - April 19
Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 19, 2026:
PLAYERS RELEASED:
Maine:
Brandon Chabrier, D
OTHER TRANSACSTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Justin Taylor, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Salhany, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Chad Nychuk, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Evan Orr, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Kirklan Irey, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve 4/18
Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on Reserve 4/18
Greenville:
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Caiden Gault, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Iowa:
Add Matt Argentina, F Activated from Reserve 4/18
Delete Grant Ahcan, F Placed on Reserve 4/18
Jacksonville:
Add Sasha Teleguine, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Logan Cockerill, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Tyler Kopff, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Maine:
Add Dylan Mackinnon, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Brandon Chabrier, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Riley McCourt, D Returned From Loan by Belleville
Wheeling:
Delete Randy Hernandez F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Gino Texter, G Released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Robert Kincaid, D Activated from Reserve 4/18
Delete Declan Smith, F Placed on Reserve 4/18
Worcester:
Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026
- Gladiators Take Season Finale against the Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Wins Six Straight, Beat Thunder 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Gladiators Take Season Finale against the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - April 19 - ECHL
- Power Play Takes over as Admirals Rally to Win Season Finale - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Jalen Luypen Signs AHL Deal with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Announce Schedule for North Division Semifinal Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Announce Round 1 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Wichita Drops Regular Season Finale to Tulsa in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Conclude Season with 6-4 Loss to Tahoe - Rapid City Rush
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