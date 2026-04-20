Schedule Set for Division Semifinals of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs
Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
All series in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.
North Division Semifinals
#1 Wheeling Nailers (46-20-6) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-10)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading
Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading
Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
#2 Maine Mariners (42-21-9) vs. #3 Adirondack Thunder (37-24-11)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET at Maine
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack
Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack
Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)
South Division Semifinals
#1 Florida Everblades (49-13-10) vs. #4 Savannah Ghost Pirates (35-33-4)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah
Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah
Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
#2 South Carolina Stingrays (45-23-4) vs. #3 Atlanta Gladiators (44-23-5)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta
Game 4 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta
Game 5 - Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)
Central Division Semifinals
#1 Fort Wayne Komets (45-17-10) vs. #4 Indy Fuel (34-27-11)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 5 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
#2 Toledo Walleye (43-17-12) vs. #3 Bloomington Bison (37-30-5)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington
Game 5 - Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
Mountain Division Semifinals
#1 Kansas City Mavericks (55-12-5) vs. #4 Tahoe Knight Monsters (35-30-7)
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe
Game 4 - Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe
Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
#2 Allen Americans (43-23-6) vs. #3 Idaho Steelheads (42-34-7)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 2 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 3 - Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 4 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 5 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Saturday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026
- K-Wings Battle Komets to Final Horn, End 2025-26 on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Inaugural Season Comes to a Close in Front of 7,342 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Schedule Set for Division Semifinals of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Komets Win Central Division - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gladiators Take Season Finale against the Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Wins Six Straight, Beat Thunder 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Gladiators Take Season Finale against the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - April 19 - ECHL
- Power Play Takes over as Admirals Rally to Win Season Finale - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Jalen Luypen Signs AHL Deal with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Announce Schedule for North Division Semifinal Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Announce Round 1 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Wichita Drops Regular Season Finale to Tulsa in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Conclude Season with 6-4 Loss to Tahoe - Rapid City Rush
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