Schedule Set for Division Semifinals of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

All series in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.

North Division Semifinals

#1 Wheeling Nailers (46-20-6) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-10)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

#2 Maine Mariners (42-21-9) vs. #3 Adirondack Thunder (37-24-11)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)

South Division Semifinals

#1 Florida Everblades (49-13-10) vs. #4 Savannah Ghost Pirates (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah

Game 4 - Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah

Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Savannah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

#2 South Carolina Stingrays (45-23-4) vs. #3 Atlanta Gladiators (44-23-5)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta

Game 5 - Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Atlanta (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Central Division Semifinals

#1 Fort Wayne Komets (45-17-10) vs. #4 Indy Fuel (34-27-11)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 5 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

#2 Toledo Walleye (43-17-12) vs. #3 Bloomington Bison (37-30-5)

Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington

Game 5 - Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. CT at Bloomington (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Semifinals

#1 Kansas City Mavericks (55-12-5) vs. #4 Tahoe Knight Monsters (35-30-7)

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 4 - Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 5 - Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

#2 Allen Americans (43-23-6) vs. #3 Idaho Steelheads (42-34-7)

Game 1 - Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 2 - Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 3 - Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 4 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 5 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Saturday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)







ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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