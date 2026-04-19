Wichita Drops Regular Season Finale to Tulsa in OT

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates battles Tulsa Oilers' Jake Sibell

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates battles Tulsa Oilers' Jake Sibell(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed the regular season on Saturday night, losing to Tulsa in overtime, 7-6, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates and Oliver Tarr each had two goals to lead the Thunder up front. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 32 shots.

Wichita jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening frame. Tarr gave the Thunder a 1-0 advantage at 13:42. Spencer Blackwell took a shot from the left point. David Tendeck left a juicy rebound in the low slot and Tarr banged it home.

Duggie Lagrone tied the game just 31 seconds later. He beat a Wichita defender to a loose puck near the left post and beat Ross for his eighth of the season.

Tarr netted his second of the contest at 16:38 to make it 2-1. He curled around a defender at the right faceoff dot and fired a shot past Tendeck for his third of the year.

In the second, Jake Sibell came on in relief of Tendeck and made some key saves in the first few minutes.

Easton Armstrong cut the lead to 3-2 just four minutes into the frame. He outmuscled a defender at the top of the blue paint and beat Ross for his 18th of the season.

At 8:23, Owen Lindmark tallied his fifth of the year and tied the game. Lagrone stripped the puck near the left circle, tipped it to Jackson Niedermayer in the slot. He fed it to a wide-open Lindmark in the left circle, who buried past Ross.

Bates made it 4-3 at 18:57. He intercepted a pass from Armstrong near the Tulsa line, skated into the slot and unloaded a slap shot past Sibell.

The two teams combined for five goals in the final 20 minutes, including four in a two-minute span. Jeremie Biakabutuka tied the game at 4:35, which was answered by Nolan Kneen at 5:08.

Gavin Best made it 6-4 at 5:54, but Josh Nelson recorded his 16th of the year at 6:54 to make it 6-5.

At 10:33, Jonny Hooker tied the contest at six when he put home a rebound off a shot that hit the cross bar from Dylan Fitze.

Tulsa was awarded a late power play when Kyle Jeffers was sent off for a slash. The Thunder killed the opportunity and the game headed into overtime.

Just 15 seconds into the extra session, Lindmark tallied the game winner. He skated through center up the right wing, cut towards the net and beat Ross for his sixth of the season.

Bates led all scorers with three points and is one goal shy of 100 for his ECHL career. Tarr recorded his first multi-goal outing of his career. Best finished with a goal and an assist. Kneen has goals in two of his last three games. Nick Nardecchia has points in his last two outings. Kirby Proctor has helpers in three-straight.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

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ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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