Details Announced for Final Weekend Home Games

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce details for the final two home games of the regular season.

On Friday night, join us for Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders. The game will be toned down with sensory-friendly initiatives that include:

Lowered audio/music

No flashing lights

No goal horn

Asking fans to leave cowbells/noisemakers at home

Ear plugs available in the merch store for free (as long as supplies last!)

Sensory kits available from INTRUST guest services

Sensory room available in South Lobby of Entrance B

To learn more about INTRUST Bank Arena's accessible services, click HERE.

Stay after the game for a live jersey auction. To learn more about Friday, click HERE.

Saturday is jammed-packed with fun for the whole family. Join us for two pregame events that include our annual First Responders hockey game. The Police and Fire will face off before the Thunder game starting at 4:15 p.m. Proceeds from tickets sold through the Police and Fire Links will go to charity. Learn more about each charity that the Police and the Fire are benefiting HERE.

Our annual Toyota Fan Fest is also this Saturday prior to our last home game of the regular season. Come early starting at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Entrance A and B. Vendors will be entertaining the fans and offering giveaways.

Prior to the opening faceoff, the team will announce the annual End-of-Season Player Awards. The entire team will be introduced prior to puck drop and then the winners will be announced immediately after that.

After the game, come meet your favorite players at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux for a postgame meet and greet. Walk-On's is located at 2661 N. Maize Road.

As a reminder, these games were rescheduled from December. Friday's game was originally scheduled for December 26 and Saturday was originally scheduled on December 27.

Fans who have digital tickets should have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. If you have printed tickets, fans can use the tickets for the new games. If you have any questions, please contact the Thunder office for more information.







ECHL Stories from April 14, 2026

Details Announced for Final Weekend Home Games - Wichita Thunder

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