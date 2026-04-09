Thunder Suffer 5-3 Loss at Allen

Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Spencer Blackwell (left) vs. the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Spencer Blackwell (left) vs. the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

ALLEN, TX - Wichita closed a four-game road trip on Wednesday night, losing to Allen, 5-3, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

With the loss, the Thunder have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Jay Dickman, Jake Wahlin and Peter Bates found the back of the net for Wichita. Roddy Ross suffered the loss, stopping 37 shots.

Wichita opened the scoring just three minutes into the game. Tanner Palocsik fired a shot from the deep slot on the power play, which Dickman got a piece of and made it 1-0.

At 10:47, Wahlin increased it to 2-0. Kyle Jeffers drove to the net up the right wing and fired a shot. Brett Mirwald left a juicy rebound, and Wahlin punched it home for his fifth of the year.

Allen clawed back into the game with three goals in 2:09 midway through the second and took its first lead. Colby McAuley walked off the goal line at 7:15 to make it 2-1.

Nico Somerville nearly made it 3-1 when he had a glorious chance near the crease. He found a rebound near the left post but was robbed by Mirwald. Allen went the other way and tied the game on a goal from Jax Dubois at 8:05.

Landen Hookey made it 3-2 at 9:24. His goal was a carbon copy of Colby McAuley's tally. He was left alone near the right circle and tucked home a shot past Ross.

Bates tied the game at 5:03 of the third. He came up the ice with Declan Smith, created a give-and-go and slipped home a backhand for his 20th of the year.

Danny Katic re-gained the lead at 6:27. Wichita failed to clear the puck at its own line. Katic hammered home a one-timer from the right circle to make it 4-3.

Harrison Blaisdell made it 5-3 at 11:04. He stole a puck in the right circle, walked into the middle and beat Ross for his 27th of the year.

Wichita had one last chance after McAuley was called for a slash with two minutes left. The Thunder failed to get anything going to the net and the Americans skated away with the win.

Bates reached 20 goals for the fourth-straight season and 60 points in back-to-back years. Dickman netted his 150th ECHL goal of his career and needs seven more to equal his career high. Wahlin netted his second goal in the last four games. Jeffers finished with two helpers. Somerville skated in his 100th pro game.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to host Kansas City for the final time this season. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

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ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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