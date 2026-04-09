Americans Storm Back to Beat Wichita

Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Harrison Blaisdell (18) and right wing Landen Hookey

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans left wing Harrison Blaisdell (18) and right wing Landen Hookey(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (39-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), rallied back to beat the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night 5-3 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of a crowd just under 2,000 fans.

Wichita owned the first period as the Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Jay Dickman (23) on the power play, and Jake Wallin (5), despite being outshot by the Americans 17-6 in the opening period.

"The Americans owned the middle frame with three goals in two minutes and nine seconds. Colby McAuley opened the scoring by walking to the front of the Thunder net beating Thunder goalie Roddy Ross with his 25th goal of the year. Forty-five seconds later it was Jax Dubois, with his second career goal to make it 2-0. Landen Hookey, who was assigned to Allen by Ottawa from Belleville today scored the third goal of the period his first with the Americans. Allen led the game 3-0 after the second period.

Peter Bates tied the game for Wichita in the third period with his 20th goal of the season. Danny Katic broke the tie just over a minute later with ECHL leading 36th goal of the year. Harrison Blaisdell added his 27th later in the period. The Americans held on for the two-goal victory and improved to a season-best 16 games over 0.500.

Sam Sedley chipped in with three assists and was named the number two star of the game. Brett Mirwald won his third straight game allowing two goals on 25 Wichita shots.

The Americans resume the homestand on Friday night as the Tahoe Knight Monsters make their only regular season appearance in DFW. Game time is 7:10 PM.

They Said it:

Danny Katic: "We knew how big these points were tonight and despite being down early, we battled back in the second period and took over the game."

Steve Martinson: "I didn't like our start tonight, but we were better in the second period. I liked what I saw out of Landen Hookey. A big strong guy with great vision and hands who is only going to get better as he gets more comfortable in our lineup."

Sam Sedley: "You always want to help and contribute to your team trying to get the win. We didn't play well in the first period. We made a few costly mistakes that ended up in our net, but we finished the game strong to keep our eye on second place in the division."

"Landen Hookey: "It was a long day with early travel to Dallas, but once I got out there on the ice I felt good. It was nice to contribute to our win. Sedley (Sam) set me up with a nice pass and I was able to put a backhander past their goalie."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Katic

2. ALN - S. Sedley

3. ALN - C. McAuley

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ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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