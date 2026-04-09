Doyle, Leyh, Gagnon Get AHL Call Ups, Gargoyles Sign Beaupit

Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced that three players have been called up to the AHL. David Gagnon was recalled Thursday morning by Chicago while Ethan Leyh and Braden Doyle were both loaned to the Wolves. The Gargoyles also signed goaltender Mason Beaupit from the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Gagnon receives his third call up this season. After making his AHL debut on November 22, the 25 year old rookie from Halifax, NS went on to add 13 AHL games while becoming the Gargoyles franchise leading scorer with 17 goals in 45 games. Gagnon has 35 career points (23G, 12A) split between the ECHL and the AHL, and recorded 4 multi-point games in his last nine games, including three games with two goals.

Leyh is loaned to Chicago for the third time, after spending an extended stint with the Wolves between January 7 and March 12. The former Bentley Captain leads the Gargoyles active roster with 29 points (10G, 19A) in 37 games. Leyh recorded eight points (3G, 7A) in 10 games after returning to the Gargoyles lineup on March 14, highlighted by a three point (2G, 1A) game on March 15 in a comeback win over Trois-Rivieres.

Doyle is loaned to Chicago for the fourth time this season. The 24-year-old rookie from Lynnfield, MA made his professional debut with the Gargoyles in the franchise's Inaugural Game then was loaned to the Wolves on October 25, 2025, staying with the AHL club until December 5 while playing 9 games for Chicago. He also received call ups on December 29 and March 25. With the Gargoyles, Doyle has appeared in 30 games helping on eight points (1G, 7A).

Beaupit will join the Gargoyles after signing an SPC ahead of the weekend series with Worcester. He is a second-year pro from Surrey, BC. Last season he was loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears after 16 games in the SPHL between the Peoria Rivermen and Fayetteville. This season he has appeared in 23 games with the Marksmen, posting a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Beaupit was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, selected 108th overall by the San Jose Sharks.

The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of their inaugural season beginning Friday, April 10 against the Worcester Railers at First Horizon Coliseum. On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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