ECHL Transactions - April 9
Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 9, 2026:
Bloomington:
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Florida:
Delete Isaac Nurse, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Kyle Neuber, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Kozma, G Added as EBUG
Greensboro:
Delete Nikita Quapp, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Mason Beaupit, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Add Nate Hanley, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Add Matt Caldwell, G Added as EBUG 4/8
Delete Matt Caldwell, G Released as EBUG
Add Michael Mastrodomenico, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jake Percival, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Polino, F Placed on Reserve
Add Simon Latkoczy, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Jonny Sorenson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Delete Jacob Hudson, F Loaned to Providence
Savannah:
Delete Dennis Cesana, D Recalled by Charlotte
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- Doyle, Leyh, Gagnon Get AHL Call Ups, Gargoyles Sign Beaupit - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers News & Notes - April 9, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Storm Back to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Thunder Suffer 5-3 Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Report: Oilers Knock off Regular Season Champions to Extend Winning Streak to Five Games - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.