ECHL Transactions - April 9

Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 9, 2026:

Bloomington:

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Florida:

Delete Isaac Nurse, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Kyle Neuber, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ross MacDougall, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Kozma, G Added as EBUG

Greensboro:

Delete Nikita Quapp, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Mason Beaupit, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Add Nate Hanley, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Add Matt Caldwell, G Added as EBUG 4/8

Delete Matt Caldwell, G Released as EBUG

Add Michael Mastrodomenico, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jake Percival, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Polino, F Placed on Reserve

Add Simon Latkoczy, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Jonny Sorenson, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Delete Jacob Hudson, F Loaned to Providence

Savannah:

Delete Dennis Cesana, D Recalled by Charlotte







ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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