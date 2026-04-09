Canucks (AHL) Recall Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux

Published on April 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (33-27-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been recalled by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Jonathan Lemieux, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native who's currently 11-8-1-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%) in Kalamazoo this season.

Lemieux has appeared in two games for Abbotsford this season, posting a 0-0-1-0 record on a 2.82 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The third-year pro spent 2022-23 at Concordia University (USports), posting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, a .933 SV%, and three shutouts. His performance that season earned him selections to USports' First Team All-Star, All-Rookie team, Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

Kalamazoo is in action on Friday against Fort Wayne Komets (40-16-10-0) at 7:35 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 10, at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.







ECHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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