K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hunts Playoff Berth, Pivotal Road Trio Ahead

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo responds on Sunday and remains in the playoff hunt.

OVERALL RECORD: 34-29-3-3

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, hit the road for the final three games of the regular season.

First, Kalamazoo heads to Cincinnati (35-30-4-1) for a pair, starting on Friday at 7:35 p.m. EDT and again at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday at Heritage Bank Center. Sunday, the K-Wings skate in the final game of the regular season at 5:05 p.m. EDT against the Fort Wayne Komets (43-16-10-0) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Season Tickets are on sale for the 2026-27 season. Join the High Flyers and be a part of the final season at Wings Event Center with PERKS. Secure your seats TODAY!

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (1-5, 2-6, 2-1).

Kalamazoo hit the road for a matchup against the Central Division leaders, the Fort Wayne Komets, and fell 5-1 on Friday. The Komets scored one in the first, three in the second, and one in the third to command the contest. Ryan Cox spoiled the shutout in the third period on a short-handed goal assisted by Griffin Ness and Aku Koskenvuo.

On Saturday, Kalamazoo hosted Fort Wayne for the back half of the home-and-home series, falling 6-2. Rookie forward Jackson Kunz gave the K-Wings the initial momentum, scoring a goal less than 5-minutes into the first period. The Komets answered with a pair of goals to take a short-lived 2-1 lead as Robby Drazner evened the score at two heading into the second period. However, Fort Wayne scored four consecutive goals.

Sunday, Kalamazoo beat the Cincinnati Cyclones 2-1 in the final regular-season home game of the season. After a scoreless first period, Ryan Cox stymied a Cyclones power-play opportunity with a short-handed goal on a beautiful assist by Griffin Ness. Cincinnati responded with an even-strength goal less than 5-minutes later, and the game remained locked at a 1-1 tie until the final five minutes of regulation. That's when alternate captain Quinn Preston stole the puck in the defense zone and backhanded the game-winning goal at the 15:43 mark of the third period. Koskenvuo made 26 saves in the contest, and the K-Wings went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays no games this week at Wings Event Center.

RESULTS

Friday, Apr. 10 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne (L, 5-1), Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

The Kalamazoo Wings (33-28-3-3) could not find any answers to the Fort Wayne Komets (41-16-10-0) potent offensive attack, losing Friday at Allen County War Memorial Colliseum, 5-1. The Komets took the early advantage, scoring a goal at the 4:50 mark of the first period. Fort Wayne's William Dufour (10, 11, 12) then notched a natural hat trick in the second period with goals at the 5:49, 6:50 (PPG) and 9:19 marks. Ryan Cox (16) spoiled the shutout with a shorthanded goal at the 9:47 mark of the third. The Komets quickly responded on the power play, finding the back of the net at the 10:01 mark to finalize a 5-1 score. Koskenvuo (9-9-0-0) made 29 saves, and the K-Wings were outshot 34-24 in the contest.

Saturday, Apr. 11 - Fort Wayne vs. Kalamazoo (L, 6-2), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (33-29-3-3) battled but fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (42-16-10-0), losing Saturday at Wings Event Center, 6-2. Aku Koskenvuo gave the K-Wings the initial advantage, deflecting the puck into the back of the net at the 4:55 mark of the first period. Fort Wayne then responded with a pair of goals at the 7:12 and 15:40 marks to take a 2-1 advantage. Robby Drazner (4) evened the game with one minute remaining in the period with a right circle snipe at the 19-minute mark. The first two came at the 1:07 and again on the power play at the 18:01 mark of the second period. The final two came in the third, one at the 11:11 mark and another at the 16:48 mark (EN). Aku Koskenvuo (9-10-0-0) made 15 saves, and the K-Wings took the shot advantage 32-21 in the contest.

Sunday, Apr. 12 - Cincinnati vs. Kalamazoo (W, 2-1), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo Wings (34-29-3-3) skate off victorious in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Cincinnati Cyclones (35-30-4-1) in the regular-season home finale Sunday at Wings Event Center, 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Ryan Cox (17) snuffed a Cincinnati power-play opportunity by slamming home his fourth short-handed goal of the year at the 7:46 mark of the middle frame. The Cyclones quickly responded with an even-strength goal of their own at the 12:39 mark. Quinn Preston (20) then snapped home a nasty backhand around the goaltender to give the K-Wings a late lead at the 15:43 mark of the third period. Aku Koskenvuo (10-10-0-0) was fantastic between the pipes, turning aside 26 of 27 shots. Kalamazoo went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and took the shot total 34-27 in the contest.

ON THE MOVE

Apr. 9 - Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux was recalled from loan by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo (19) is one road win shy of tying an ECHL franchise record for road wins (20) in a season

Kalamazoo forward Ryan Cox moved to T-No. 2 in the ECHL for shorthanded goals (SHG) scored, after notching two SHG last week

Kalamazoo defenseman Davis Pennington notched one assist (37) this weekend, moving him up to No.4 among all ECHL rookies

TEAM TRENDS

23-7-3-3 in 1-goal games

19-1-1-2 when leading after two periods of play

12-0-0-0 when allowing 1 goal or less

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 53 - Zach Okabe

GOALS: 21 - Colin Bilek

ASSISTS: 37 - *Davis Pennington, Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Evan Dougherty

ROOKIE GOALS: 14 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 37 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 123 - Powell Connor

PP GOALS: 10 - Colin Bilek

PP ASSISTS: 12 - Zach Okabe, Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 4 - Ryan Cox

GW GOALS: 7 - Andre Ghantous, Zach Okabe

SHOTS: 161 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 11 - **Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.91 - **Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .908 - **Jonathan Lemieux

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/7 (0%)

This Season - 41/210 (19.5%) | No. 10 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 9/12 (75.0%)

This Season - 167/209 (79.9%)| No. 18 (ECHL)







ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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