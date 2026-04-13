Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 13

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a nine-game road trip with a four-game week that began in Atlanta and concluded at home on Fan Appreciation Night.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Tuesday, April 7 - at Atlanta (3-2 OTW)

Savannah opened the week with an overtime victory over the Atlanta Gladiators. Peter Laviolette got the scoring started, Nick Granowicz added another, and Logan Drevitch netted the game-winner on the power play in overtime.

Wednesday, April 8 - at Greenville (4-3 W)

The Ghost Pirates extended their winning streak to four games with a comeback victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, eliminating Greenville from playoff contention. Reece Vitelli and Dennis Cesana scored, while Nicholas Zabaneh tallied twice in the win.

Saturday, April 11 - at Orlando (2-0 L)

Savannah fell 2-0 to the Orlando Solar Bears to close out the road portion of the schedule, but still clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs thanks to Atlanta's shootout win over the Jacksonville Icemen.

Sunday, April 12 - vs. Atlanta (4-2 W)

The Ghost Pirates returned home and closed out the week with a 4-2 win over Atlanta on Fan Appreciation Night. Riley Hughes scored twice, while Nicholas Zabaneh and Ryan Sullivan also found the back of the net. Scout Truman, Mason Reiners, and Alex Krause each recorded their first professional points.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah wraps up the regular season with one final game:

- Friday, April 17 - vs. South Carolina | 7:00 p.m. ET

Star Wars Night

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Vinnie Purpura - Recently named ECHL Goaltender of the Week (March 30-April 5) for the second time this season, Purpura also set a franchise record for most wins in a single season by a Ghost Pirates goaltender with his victory in Atlanta.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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