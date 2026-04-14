ECHL Transactions - April 13

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 13, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Reading:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve

Add Jack Collins, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Add Yuki Miura, F Loaned to Japanese National Team

Kansas City:

Add Drake Burgin, D Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley 4/12

Delete Thomas Messineo, D Loaned to San Jose Barracuda 4/12

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Darick LouisJean, D Recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Sibell, G Loaned to Coachella Valley

Delete Jake Lee, D Placed on Team Suspension

Delete Sasha Mutala, F Placed on Team Suspension







ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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