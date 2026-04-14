ECHL Transactions - April 13
Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 13, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Reading:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve
Add Jack Collins, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Add Yuki Miura, F Loaned to Japanese National Team
Kansas City:
Add Drake Burgin, D Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley 4/12
Delete Thomas Messineo, D Loaned to San Jose Barracuda 4/12
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Darick LouisJean, D Recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Sibell, G Loaned to Coachella Valley
Delete Jake Lee, D Placed on Team Suspension
Delete Sasha Mutala, F Placed on Team Suspension
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Back on Top of the Central Division - Fort Wayne Komets
- Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 6-12, 2026 - Reading Royals
- Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hunts Playoff Berth, Pivotal Road Trio Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Former Royal Jonathan Quick Announces Retirement - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Loan Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 25: April 13, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
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