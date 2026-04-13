Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 6-12, 2026

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







READING, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Yaniv Perets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Apr. 6-12. It is the second time this season and third time in his career that Perets has received the weekly honor. His previous honor was earned over Mar. 23-29 of the 2025-26 season with Reading and the first was earned over Jan. 27-Feb. 2 in the 2024-25 campaign with Bloomington.

Perets, 26, went 1-0-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average and save percentage of .946 in two appearances against Wheeling last week.

The 26-year-old turned aside 36 shots in a 3-2 win on Friday and made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Perets is 14-8-4 in 27 appearances for the Royals this season with three shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He is 1-2-0 in three outings with the Phantoms this season.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 88 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Bloomington and Reading, posting an overall record of 44-31-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. In seven career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Chicago, he has posted a record of 2-4-1. He has also seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.

Perets is one of two Royals goaltenders to receive the weekly honor in the 2025-26 campaign (Keith Petruzzelli) and, with his second of the season, becomes the seventh goaltender in franchise history to be a multi-recipient of the award as a Royal and the fifth goaltender in team history to receive the accolade multiple times in the same season (Barry Brust-3, 2004-05 ~ Riley Gill-2, 2012-13 ~ Brandon Anderson-2, 2013-14 ~ John Muse-2, 2017-18).

Perets is the 21st Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 28th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-four season history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky, Pat Nagle, Parker Gahagen and Keith Petruzzelli.

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ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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