Former Royal Jonathan Quick Announces Retirement

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - Former Reading Royals' goaltender Jonathan Quick announced that his start on Monday for the New York Rangers will be the last of his 19-season professional career.

Quick, 40, began his professional career with the Royals in 2007-08 out of college at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 38 games with the Royals, Quick hoisted a record of 23-11-3 with a 2.79 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. He notched a goal, the lone in franchise history and ninth in ECHL history, while earning a shutout in Pensacola on October 24, 2007, in a 3-0 Royals' win. He became the second goaltender in ECHL history to record his first win, first shutout and score a goal in the same game (Mike Smith was the first with Lexington vs. Dayton on Oct. 26, 2002).

A native of Milford, Connecticut, Quick was called up to Los Angeles from Reading in December of 2007. He made a start against the Buffalo Sabres on December 6, 2007, and earned his first NHL win in an 8-2 Kings' victory. Quick began the ensuing 2008-09 season with Manchester in the AHL and was recalled to the Kings on December 6, 2008. He recorded his first NHL shutout on December 28, 2008 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

Selected 72nd overall by Los Angeles in the 2005 NHL Draft, Quick's accolades in the National Hockey League include:

Three Stanley Cup championships - two with Los Angeles (2012 & 2014), and one with Vegas (2023) ~ One of eight former Royals to win the Stanley Cup (Philip Grubauer, Scott Darling, Jonathan Quick, Scott Parse, Rich Peverly, Derek Clancey (scout with PIT), George Parros, Anthony Stolarz - As of 4/13/26)

Three NHL All-Star selections (2011-12, 2015-16, 2017-18)

Two Vezina Trophy finalists honors (2011-12, 2015-16)

Two Jennings Trophy titles for the fewest goals allowed in an NHL season with a 25 games minimum (2013-14, 2017-18)

Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL's playoff most valuable player in helping Los Angeles capture the organization's first Stanley Cup in 2012

Most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history

The first US-born netminder to reach 400 career wins in the NHL - Earned on February 2nd, 2024, after he backstopped New York's 4-2 win with 34 saves at Madison Square Garden against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Internationally, Quick earned a silver medal with the 2010 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team. He also played on the 2014 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team in Sochi, Russia, where he posted a 3-2-0 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average.

Prior to his professional career, Quick played two seasons (2005-07) with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst of the Hockey East Association. In 2006-07, he helped UMass to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance where recorded single-season team records in wins (19), appearances (37), saves (1, 046) and minutes played (2,224). That season, he ranked fifth in the nation with a .929 save percentage.

Quick was inducted into the Royals' Wall of Honor on January 19th, 2013.







ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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