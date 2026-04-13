Stingrays Weekly Report - April 13

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman John Fusco handles the puck

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman John Fusco handles the puck(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays fell in two contests against the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday in Estero. South Carolina currently sits in third place in the South Division, one point behind the Atlanta Gladiators. The Stingrays have a game in hand on Atlanta, with two games remaining for South Carolina in the regular season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 43-23-1-3 LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 10 at Florida Everblades | 4-1 L

The Stingrays trailed by one going into the third period on Friday night in Estero. Despite opportunities in the third, two goals in the final eight minutes lifted the Everblades to a 4-1 win over South Carolina.

Saturday, April 11 at Florida Everblades | 5-0 L

Florida scored in the first minute on Saturday night and built a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. The Everblades tacked on two more goals in the first six minutes of the second period to take a 5-0 lead. The Stingrays could not find an answer offensively as South Carolina was shut out, 5-0.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (28)

Assists: Simon Pinard (41)

Points: Simon Pinard (69)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (124)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Jesper Vikman (1.75)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund*, Jesper Vikman (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 18 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Down to the Wire: South Carolina heads into the final weekend of the regular season one point back of the Atlanta Gladiators with the Stingrays holding a game in hand over Atlanta. For South Carolina, wins on Friday in Savannah and Saturday at home against Orlando would clinch home ice advantage for the Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals.

Home Sweet Home: South Carolina has been one of the best teams at home in the ECHL. With one more home game left to play, the Stingrays are 25-9-0-1 at home with a +20 goal differential. The 25 wins are the second most in the ECHL, trailing only Brabham Cup champion Kansas City with 27.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.

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ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

Stingrays Weekly Report - April 13 - South Carolina Stingrays

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