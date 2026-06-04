Stingrays Continue to Make Impact in Lowcountry Community

Published on June 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continued to extend their impact far beyond the ice this season. Together, players, front office staff, and Cool Ray volunteered over 1,500 hours in the community, supporting local organizations, inspiring young fans, and giving back to those who make the Lowcountry such a special place.

The Stingrays players made a tremendous impact in the community this season, attending more than 60 events and contributing over 400 hours of service. Their community involvement began shortly after the start of the season in October, with players visiting youth hockey practices at the Carolina Ice Palace. Throughout the year, they continued to give back through school visits, nonprofit initiatives, community events, and youth programs across the Lowcountry.

The players kicked off the new year with a series of visits to local schools through the Reading Buddies program, supported by Neal Brothers, and the Floor Hockey program, supported by BlueCross BlueShield. Through these initiatives, players visited more than 20 schools across the Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County districts, where they read with students and introduced them to the fundamentals of floor hockey. In addition, they spent time with students after school through the Be A Mentor program, and in partnership with Great Clips, provided participants with mini hockey sticks to help further engage them in the game and encourage continued learning and play.

In addition to these programs, the players took part in several special events that made a meaningful impact in the community. In November, the Stingrays participated in the Movember Challenge, competing against other ECHL teams to raise funds and awareness for men's mental health and cancer awareness, ultimately raising over $4,500 for the cause. Later that month, Charlie Combs, Ben Hawerchuk, and Cool Ray surprised a longtime season ticket holder while he was ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatments. The players spent time with him and his family and surprised him with a signed cancer awareness jersey. In January, John Fusco, Reilly Webb, and Scott Docherty surprised Children's Miracle Network winner David Powell at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, presenting him with a customized, team-signed jersey along with tickets and a behind-the-scenes experience at an upcoming game.

In February, players Romain Rodzinski and Conner Mayer, along with front office staff and Cool Ray, organized a Stingrays Community Night at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston. During the event, the group distributed teddy bears collected from the Teddy Bear Toss game and provided each child with a Stingrays backpack filled with school supplies, generously provided thanks to BlueCross BlueShield and Crews Chevrolet. Players and staff also taught hockey fundamentals and led a scrimmage with the kids. To wrap up the night, each child left with clothing and groceries to take home.

Finally, in March, Romain Rodzinski and Nolan Krenzen visited Bruster's in Summerville for a "Scoops with Players" event. Alongside Cool Ray, the players spent the evening meeting fans and serving ice cream to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry. The following week, Connor Mayer and Charlie Combs visited the North Charleston Police Department ahead of First Responders Night presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston to meet with officers, learn more about their roles, and provide lunch courtesy of Culver's. The next day, John Fusco and Ryan Hofer visited a North Charleston fire station to learn about firefighters' day-to-day work and show appreciation by serving ice cream, provided by ServiceMaster.

While the players were actively engaged in the community, team mascot Cool Ray was just as busy making an impact. Throughout the offseason and into the 2025-26 season, Cool Ray made appearances at more than 100 community events, sharing his energy and enthusiasm wherever he went. While every visit is special to him, a few highlights include participating in the Walk to Fight Hunger in September, supporting One80 Place "Turkey & a $20" initiative in November to help local homeless shelters, encouraging health and activity through the Active Gamecocks Challenge in February, and joining in the celebration of Charlie's birthday at the RiverDogs game in April.

The players and Cool Ray weren't the only ones making an impact in the community- the Stingrays front office staff stayed actively involved throughout the year as well. During the offseason, staff volunteered with AMOR Healing Kitchen, helping prepare meals for individuals and families facing health challenges. Later in the summer, they supported the Teacher Supply Closet by organizing and distributing supplies for educators across the Lowcountry. Beginning in September, staff also dedicated time each week to a Habitat for Humanity build in West Ashley, assisting in the construction of a home for a single mother. In December, they partnered with the Charleston Police Department to wrap gifts for children across the Lowcountry and also joined the Salvation Army to help pack essential items and toys for families in North Charleston. To round out the season, staff participated in Read Across America Week in March, visiting Pepperhill Elementary each day to read to students and promote the importance of literacy.

In addition to the community appearances, the South Carolina Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss in partnership with Crews Chevrolet, brought the community together to make a meaningful impact, with more than 15,900 teddy bears donated to local organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities, Operation Homefront, Community Resource Center, Happy Wheels, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, the Salvation Army, and Jeans Angels. Thanks to the generosity of Stingrays fans, these donations helped bring comfort and joy to children and families across the Lowcountry.

The Stingrays' Spongebob/ Undie Sunday game presented by Gildan also made a major impact in the community, with more than 3,200 packages of undergarments thrown onto the ice and donated to local organizations including Community Resource Center, East Cooper Community Outreach, Jean's Angels, One80 Place, My Sister's House, Charleston HALOS, Project Street Outreach, and the Salvation Army. These essential items helped provide comfort and support to individuals and families in need throughout the Lowcountry.

The NHL Street Program returned with two street hockey clinics in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.The clinics were completely free for participants and each child received a two-hour session led by coaches from the Ice Palace, along with a Stingrays backpack and an NHL Street jersey. At the conclusion of each clinic, two participants were surprised with the opportunity to continue developing their hockey skills through Learn to Skate and Learn to Play programs, supported by a scholarship fund funded through our First Goal puck auction and a generous program sponsor.

One program the Stingrays are especially proud to continue is the "Community Assist of the Game". At each home game, Stingrays owner, Todd Halloran, donated $2,000 to a local nonprofit organization, helping support meaningful work throughout the community.

None of these programs or events would be possible without the strong support from fans. The Stingrays sincerely appreciate every fan's commitment and passion year after year. This community is the core of the organization, and fan involvement helps make everything possible.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from June 4, 2026

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