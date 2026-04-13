Americans Weekly

Published on April 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Michael Gildon

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Michael Gildon(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (41-23-6-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play their final two regular season games this week against Wichita on Friday and Kansas City on Saturday. The Americans clinched a playoff spot last week.

Last Week's Record: 3-0-1

Overall record: 41-23-6-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, April 8th

Wichita 3 at Allen 5 Final

Friday, April 10th

Tahoe 2 at Allen 6 Final

Saturday, April 11th

Tahoe 4 at Allen 3 Final OT

Sunday, April 12th

Allen 6 at Wichita 3 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, April 17th at. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 18th vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (37) Danny Katic

Assists - (49) Brayden Watts

Points - (73) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove

Power Play Assists - (27) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Game Winning Goals - (6) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove

First Goal - (5) Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (107) Danny Katic

Plus/Minus - (+25) Ty Prefontaine

Shots on Goal - (238) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (19) Marco Costantini (19-8-4)

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts has a seven-game point streak

- Brayden Watts is third in the ECHL in scoring (73 points).

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL with 37 goals.

- - Danny Katic is tied for fourth in scoring with 69 points.

- Danny Katic has a 13-game point streak (10 goals and 13 assists).

- Colton Hargrove is tied for the team lead with 10 Power Play Goals.

- Michael Gildon became the sixth Americans player to reach the 20-goal mark this season (21).

- Sam Sedley has an assist in seven straight games.

-Harrison Blaisdell has reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.

- Sam Sedley is third overall with 27 Power Play Assists.

- Colton Hargrove and Danny Katic lead Allen with six (6) Game Winning Goals.

- The Americans lead the ECHL with 263 goals.

- The Americans are 28-2-4 when scoring the first goal.

- The Americans are 3-6 in Overtime Games.

- The Americans lead the ECHL with six (6) Shootout Goals in nine (9) attempts.

. The Americans lead the season series against Wichita with an 8-1-0 record.

- Harrison Blaisdell had his third Hat Trick of the season on Sunday in Wichita.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 26.2%.

- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season. Colton Hargrove is 1-for-1.

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ECHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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