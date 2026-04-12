K-Wings Stun Cyclones Sunday at Home
Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-29-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, skate off victorious in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Cincinnati Cyclones (35-30-4-1) in the regular-season home finale Sunday at Wings Event Center, 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, Ryan Cox (17) snuffed a Cincinnati power-play opportunity by slamming home his fourth short-handed goal of the year at the 7:46 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Griffin Ness (20) collected a loose puck at the defensive zone left circle and skated the length of the ice before firing a shot that rebounded to Cox on the netminder's right flank, who slammed it home.
The Cyclones quickly responded with an even-strength goal of their own at the 12:39 mark.
Quinn Preston (20) then snapped home a nasty backhand around the goaltender to give the K-Wings a late lead at the 15:43 mark of the third period. On the game-winner, Preston landed a perfect poke check to free the puck, launching the alternate captain one-on-one with the netminder. After a dazzling move, the forward netted the puck for the unassisted game-winner.
Aku Koskenvuo (10-10-0-0) was fantastic between the pipes, turning aside 26 of 27 shots. Kalamazoo went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and took the shot total 34-27 in the contest.
Next up, the K-Wings travel to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Cyclones at 7:35 EDT on Friday, April 17, at Heritage Bank Center.
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