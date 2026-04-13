Komets Win Showdown for First Place
Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets battled rival Toledo at the Coliseum on Sunday with first place in the Central Division on the line.
The scoring opened when Jalen Smereck lit the lamp at 4:22 with an assist from William Dufour. The Walleye answered by scoring twice to take the lead into the first intermission.
In the second period, Josh Bloom grabbed his first goal as a Komet at 5:47 from Smereck and Dufour for the only score of the frame.
With the game tied in the third, Josh Bloom registered his second of the game at:59 to put the Komets back on top. That goal was followed by another Dufour goal at 7:41 to put the Komets up by two. Late in the period, Toledo rallied with a goal at 15:40. After the tally, the Walleye gambled by pulling their goaltender, Carter Gylander, with over two minutes left. Kirill Tyutyayev accepted a pass from Dru Krebs, hitting the empty net to make it a 5-3 game. With still time left and Gylander still on the bench for the extra skater, former Komet Garrett Van Wyhe found the back of the net at 18:41 to make it a one-goal contest. In the final seconds, the Walleye threw everything at goalie Sam Jonsson, but the rookie held on, gaining his 21st win with the 5-4 decision, making 32 saves.
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