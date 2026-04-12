Thunderbirds Roman Kraemer Signs SPC Ahead of ECHL Debut

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Roman Kraemer has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Kraemer, 28, has played 113 games over the past three seasons in the FPHL with the Twin City Thunderbirds. This season, he posted 63 points (29G, 34A) in 53 games. Kraemer played two seasons of NCAA Division I for Robert Morris University (RMU), sticking with the program for his final two college seasons in the ACHL after RMU removed their Division I team.

After his final season at RMU, Kraemer signed his first professional contract with Melbourne Ice in the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL). He returned for a second season in 2023-24, finishing with 80 points (39G, 41A) in 35 games over two seasons. He saw 15 games in the SPHL split between the Fayetteville Marksmen and Knoxville Ice Bears during 2023-24, while also playing his first season with the Thunderbirds. Kraemer has accumulated 172 points (72G-100A) over 136 games in the Triad.

Greensboro continues to honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys on Sunday, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City at the First Horizon Coliseum, as Kraemer prepares to make his ECHL debut.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







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