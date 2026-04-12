Offensive Outburst and Series Win for the Lions
Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) recorded two road victories in less than 24 hours, defeating the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) 5-1 on Sunday at the Harding Mazzotti Arena.
Early in the game, Anthony Beauregard scored his 15th goal of the season on the Lions' first shot, catching goaltender Jeremy Brodeur off guard.
Later in the opening period, Darick Louis-Jean bought time before feeding Kale McCallum, who had plenty of space to wire a shot into the top corner and double his team's lead. It marked the Fredericton, New Brunswick native's first career ECHL goal, coming just one day after recording his first point in the league. Emmett Serensits also picked up an assist on the play.
In the second period, the Lions kept their momentum going. Mathieu Bizier capitalized on a precise pass from Joe Dunlap to score his seventh goal of the season, with defenseman Charles Martin also earning an assist.
Just over a minute later, Louis-Jean created an odd-man rush and set up Egor Goriunov, who finished the play for his fourth goal of the season and second in as many games. The Montreal native defenseman picked up his second point of the night on the sequence.
Midway through the period, Justin Taylor cut into the lead with his 20th goal of the season, the Thunder's first of the game.
Anthony Poulin quickly restored the Lions' four-goal cushion with a well-placed shot, scoring his 12th of the campaign. Louis-Jean was once again involved, earning his third point of the game.
No goals were scored in the third period. In net, Francesco Lapenna secured his fourth ECHL win in his fifth professional start, turning aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced.
The Lions will return to New York State to face the Thunder one final time this regular season on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. They will then play their final home game of the regular season at Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m., hosting the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins).
Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
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