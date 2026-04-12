ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kalamazoo's Bilek fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Colin Bilek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1063, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on April 11.

Bilek is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 19:05 of the third period.

Bilek will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Cincinnati today (April 12).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Reading's Robidoux fined, suspended

Reading's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1066, Wheeling at Reading, on April 11.

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 16:15 of the second period.

Robidoux will miss Reading's game vs. Wheeling today (April 12) and any further discipline will be announced later this week following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Warsofsky fined

South Carolina Head Coach David Warsofsky has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1058, South Carolina at Florida, on April 11.

Warsofsky is fined as the result of his game misconduct at 17:43 of the second period.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.