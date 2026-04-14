Stingrays Announce Pair of Roster Moves

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Ludwig Persson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey while forward Simon Pinard has been recalled by the Bears.

Persson, 22, has spent a majority of this season with South Carolina after being re-assigned to the Stingrays on November 19, 2025. In 39 games this season with the Stingrays, the Göteborg, Sweden native has 21 points (8g, 13a). Persson started the year with Hershey, skating in seven games, adding an assist.

Drafted by Washington in the 3rd round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Persson made one appearance last season for the Bears after playing in 52 games with Jukurit of Liiga (Finland-1), recording 16 points (4g, 12a). During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot, 193-pound forward registered a team-leading 55 points (10g, 45a) in 48 games for IPK of Mestis (Finland-2) where he was named the league's Best Forward.

A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Pinard returns to Hershey for the third time this season after skating in three contests with the Bears this year, tallying an assist.

The 24-year-old has played in 68 games this season with the Stingrays and leads the club in goals (28), assists (41) and points (69) while setting new career highs in assists and points. His 69 points are tied for fifth most in the ECHL. In his ECHL career, Pinard has 181 points (85g, 96a) in 190 games between South Carolina, the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.







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