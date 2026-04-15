ECHL Transactions - April 14
Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 14, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents);
Wheeling:
Ralfs Bergmanis, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Savannah:
Noah Giesbrecht, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Colton Hargrove, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Milwaukee
Add Landen Hookey, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Drew Kuzma, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Indy:
Add Chase Dafoe, F Assigned by Rockford
Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Lane Brockhoff, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve 4/13
Delete Topias Leinonen, G Recalled to Rochester by Buffalo 4/13
Kalamazoo:
Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Assigned by Abbotsford
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Trois-Rivières:
Add Christopher Inniss, D Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Delete Hank Kempf, D Recalled by Colorado Eagles
Wheeling:
Add Ralfs Bergmanis, D Activated from Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 14, 2026
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 27 - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - April 14 - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Dufour Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Mariners Wrap up Regular Season, Prepare for Playoffs - Maine Mariners
- Lions Sign Quebec Native Christopher Inniss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Announce Pair of Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: April 14, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- William Dufour Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Details Announced for Final Weekend Home Games - Wichita Thunder
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