ECHL Transactions - April 14

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 14, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents);

Wheeling:

Ralfs Bergmanis, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Savannah:

Noah Giesbrecht, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Colton Hargrove, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Milwaukee

Add Landen Hookey, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Drew Kuzma, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Indy:

Add Chase Dafoe, F Assigned by Rockford

Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Lane Brockhoff, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve 4/13

Delete Topias Leinonen, G Recalled to Rochester by Buffalo 4/13

Kalamazoo:

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Assigned by Abbotsford

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Trois-Rivières:

Add Christopher Inniss, D Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Delete Hank Kempf, D Recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wheeling:

Add Ralfs Bergmanis, D Activated from Reserve







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