Komets Win Central Division

Published on April 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets hosted Kalamazoo on Sunday in the regular season finale at the Coliseum, aiming to secure their first division title since 2016.

Austin Magera opened the scoring with his 31st goal of the season at 3:16. Logan Nelson then deflected a shot from Jalen Smereck into the net at 6:22, giving the Komets a swift 2-0 advantage. The Wings responded late in the period, scoring at 9:05 and again at 19:53 when Collin Soccoman slipped the puck past Nathan Day to equalize.

In the second period, both teams exchanged goals, sending the contest into the third tied at 3-3.

With the Central Division title at stake, Josh Bloom scored a power-play goal against his former team at 15:59 to secure the game-winner. Nathan Day and the Komets' defense preserved the lead as Day made 27 saves for his 22nd victory of the season, sealing a 4-3 win.







ECHL Stories from April 19, 2026

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