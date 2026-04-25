Komets Take Game One

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets took to the ice Friday at the Coliseum for the franchise's 606th playoff game as they faced the Indy Fuel in game one of the best-of-seven opening round of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

In the first period, Brady Stonehouse was able to find the back of the net on a shorthanded goal for the only goal at 19:39. After a scoreless second period, the Komets nabbed their second of the game when Mathew Brown lifted the puck over the shoulder of Indy tendy Mitchell Weeks at 4:28 with assists going to Austin Magera and William Dufour. With his team on the power-play, Magera deflected a shot from Jalen Smereck to notch his first of the playoffs to put the Komets up 3-0. Nathan Day and the Komet defense shut the door the rest of the way, solidifying the 28th shutout in Komet playoff history.

Komets lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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