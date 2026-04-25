Fuel Fall 3-0 to Komets in First Postseason Meeting

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - The Indy Fuel traveled to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets on Friday night, for the first game of the first round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. In the first playoff meeting between an Indy and Fort Wayne hockey team since 1991, the Fuel fell 3-0 to the Komets.

1ST PERIOD

About a minute into the game, Indy's Nick Grima took a minor penalty for delay of game. The Fuel were able to kill off the early penalty.

Matt Copponi earned Fort Wayne's first penalty of the game at 17:41 when he was called for roughing. Despite being shorthanded, Fort Wayne's Brady Stonehouse scored a shorthanded goal at 19:39 to give the Komets the first goal in this series.

The first frame ended shortly after, with the Fuel outshooting the Komets, 12-8 despite being down 1-0.

After the final whistle, there were some extracurricular activities between both teams that kept them out on the ice longer but eventually things broke up and the teams returned to their locker rooms.

2ND PERIOD

Just 17 seconds into the second period, Fuel backup goaltender Owen Flores was given an interference penalty from the bench. Cody Laskosky served the penalty for him and Indy eventually killed it off.

Fuel captain Chris Cameron took the game's next penalty. At 5:08, he sat for roughing but the penalty was killed off.

Austin Magera sat next when he was given a tripping penalty at 11:39. This put the Komets back on the penalty kill and they were successful in their kill.

That is how the second frame ended, with the Komets still up 1-0 while being outshot by Indy, 21-19.

3RD PERIOD

Fort Wayne opened the scoring in the third period with a goal by Matthew Brown at 4:28 to put the Komets up 2-0.

At 16:31, Matt Petgrave sat for an unsportsmanlike conduct call. This gave the Komets a late, crucial power play. They killed it off, and the period ended soon after without much change.

In the first meeting between these two teams for the first round of the playoffs, the Komets claimed the 3-0 victory before the second game of the series tomorrow night in Fort Wayne.







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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