Hanus Scores First Professional Goal in Loss to Tulsa

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush (27-33-6) suffered a 5-1 loss against the Tulsa Oilers (23-36-5) at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Clay Hanus scored Rapid City's lone goal early in the second period. It was the Minnetonka, Minn. native's first professional goal, with his parents in town to watch him suit up for the first time with the Rush.

Tulsa tilted the ice right out of the gate with three goals in the first ten minutes en route to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes, the Rush's most lopsided first period all year. Three of the Oilers' four goals were scored by rookies.

Hanus' goal cut the lead to 4-1. Dylan Fitze scored his fourth of the series to restore Tulsa's four-goal advantage soon after, and neither team scored over the final 35 minutes of action.

After a rough first period, Nathan Torchia settled down and made 37 saves on 38 shots between the second and third periods. In total, Torchia made 50 stops. Vyacheslav Buteyets went 22-for-23 to improve to 8-3 in his career against Rapid City.

Tulsa continues their perfect record against the Rush this season, sitting at 5-0-0. Rapid City's final chance to record a win over the Oilers is tomorrow night on Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections.

Next game: Saturday, April 4 vs. Tulsa. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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