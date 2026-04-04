Cincinnati Blanked by the Knight Monsters, 3-0

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Stateline, NV - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped their second-ever meeting against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, losing 3-0 on Friday night at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. A 43-save shutout for Alex Tracy highlighted tonight's contest.

Tahoe got out to a quick 1-0 lead thanks to a low-glove finish from Samuel Huo (2). His finish gave him his second professional goal, and Tahoe's first of the night. The goal was assisted by Trent Swick.

The Knight Monsters would add to their lead with Mike O'Leary (12) potting home the insurance goal for Tahoe. His 12th of the season made it a 2-0 game in favor of the Knight Monsters heading into the second.

A scoreless second period saw the Cyclones pushing in the third period for some offense. Alex Tracy would stop all 35 shots the Cyclones threw his way in the second and third period to log a shutout on his professional debut. He would make 43 saves in his maiden victory at the professional level.

Samuel Huo (3) scored on an empty net to ice the game and give Tahoe their first ever victory against the Cyclones. Cincinnati netminder Ken Appleby was strong despite the loss, making 30/32 saves in the effort.

The Cyclones close out their three-game series against the Knight Monsters tomorrow night at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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