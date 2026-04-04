The Force Is with the Knight Monsters in 3-0 Win over Cyclones on Star Wars Knight

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Powder Hounds, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-0 on Star Wars Knight.

In the first period, the Knight Monsters started strong as Samuel Huo scored his second career goal to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, Mike O'Leary would add to the lead with a power play goal to give Tahoe a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

In the middle frame, both teams were kept off the scoresheet as Cincinnati's Ken Appleby and Tahoe's Alex Tracy both played outstanding in net, and the Knight Monsters took a 2-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of action.

In the final frame, Huo scored an empty-net goal to extend the Tahoe lead to 3, and Alex Tracy stood tall in net, stopping all 43 Cincinnati shots, earning himself a shutout in his first professional start, as Tahoe got the win 3-0.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, April 4, 2026, to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Fan Appreciation Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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