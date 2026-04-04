Rookie Goalie Shuts out Greensboro

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles 6-0 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center in front of an announced crowd of just under 6,000 in Allen.

The Americans put a pair on the board in the opening period. Both goals came on the power play. Sam Sedley opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the year from Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove at the 7:21 mark. Less than a minute later Brayden Watts added to the lead with his 22nd goal of the season. The Americans had a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Three more goals came in the middle frame for the home team. Colton Hargrove picked up his third point of the night with his 24th goal of the season. Fifty-nine seconds later Quinn Warmuth added to the lead with his seventh goal of the season and first point of the night. Later in the period the Americans struck again as Kevin Gursoy ripped a shot from the right circle for his third goal of the year. Quinn Warmuth had the lone assist. The Americans up 5-0 after two periods of play.

The third period slowed down offensively for the Americans who scored just once in the final frame despite outshooting the Gargoyles 13-9. Lukas Sillinger scored for the second game in a row. His second goal of the season and 10th point of the year.

The Americans scored two times with the man advantage going 2-for-3. Both goals came on an Americans 5-on-3 power play. Greensboro was 0-for-3.

Americans Rookie Goalie Brett Mirwald earned a shutout in his first start for the Americans stopping all 25 shots he faced.

The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night with another near sellout crowd expected. Game time is 7:10 PM.

They Said it:

Colton Hargrove: "The two power play goals in the first period gave us a good start. We tightened a few things up defensively from yesterday and got a great start from our young goalie."

Steve Martinson: "A lot of good things to come out of this game. A much better showing tonight. Our young goalie played great. I would have liked to have scored a couple more goals, but it was nice to see us score twice on the power play. We will have Hank Crone back in the lineup tomorrow night so it should be much more of the same."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Mirwald

2. ALN - S. Sedley

3. ALN - C. Hargrove







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